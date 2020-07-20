FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With its highly anticipated, new, luxury expedition ship, World Navigator, on schedule to launch in a year's time, Atlas Ocean Voyages today unveiled its brand-new website to help inspire adventurers as they look forward to future travel. Enveloped in aubergine, the luxe-adventure cruise brand's signature color, the new AtlasOceanVoyages.com delivers important information with vivid and engaging imagery and video clips to help travelers envision a future journey-of-a-lifetime with Atlas Ocean Voyages. Visitors can find valuable information they need to plan for a 2021/22 Atlas Ocean Voyages all-inclusive, luxury expedition, as well as view new renderings of World Navigator's simply elegant shipboard accommodations. To experience Atlas Ocean Voyages' website, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com.
"A quality website is a customer service requirement and business necessity in the current environment, and our new AtlasOceanVoyages.com visualizes our unique luxe-adventure style while delivering valuable information to adventurers and like-spirited travelers," said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. "Travelers can bring some of the world's most compelling experiences into their homes through our website and plan for a future journey-of-a-lifetime with Atlas Ocean Voyages. We're looking forward to welcoming guests aboard our new, safe and small, clean and green, luxurious small ship, World Navigator, when she inaugurates our distinctive adventures in captivating global destinations in July 2021."
AtlasOceanVoyages.com visitors can begin their virtual, luxe-adventure journey by selecting among a mosaic of global destinations where World Navigator will sail during her inaugural 2021/22 year. Each destination tile unveils a short video clip crowning the collection of captivating itineraries scheduled in the Holy Land, Black, Mediterranean and Caribbean Seas, South America, and Antarctica. Each itinerary page is accompanied with a detailed overview, including the history, culture, and attractions and highlights of each port-of-call. Port collectors can also use the website's Itinerary Search Engine on the homepage to instantly identify the itineraries that feature those out-of-the-way ports to cross off their lists.
"We are excited and proud to reveal our beautiful, new website," said Brandon Townsley, Vice President of Sales and Trade Partnerships for Atlas Ocean Voyages. "AtlasOceanVoyages.com is also a quick reference and great resource for our valued travel advisor partners. A Keywords Search Tool at the top-right corner of each page puts all of our information at Travel Advisors' fingertips, while World Navigator's brochures, itineraries, deck plans and floor plans are all easily accessible and downloadable to quickly serve their clients when planning an unforgettable, future adventure-of-a-lifetime."
Travelers and travel advisors can explore World Navigator through AtlasOceanVoyages.com's easy-to-navigate and downloadable deck plan, linking to new renderings of the ship's suites and staterooms, where travelers can envision themselves ensconced in simple elegance. A new, dedicated Offers page keeps travelers up to date on savings, value-added packages and promotions. Travel Advisors also have an enhanced dedicated page where they can easily register themselves or their agencies and submit requests for customized information.
Atlas Ocean Voyages is an all-inclusive, luxury cruise brand defined by simple elegance and delivers authentic, thrilling, and once-in-a-lifetime expeditions and adventures in the world's most extraordinary and remote destinations. Adventurers, explorers and like-spirited travelers will find community aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages' safe, small, all-inclusive luxury expedition ships and revel in welcoming and lively venues to share their day's exploits. Guests indulge in one of 98 luxe suites and staterooms, all with an ocean view and most with a private balcony. All Atlas Ocean Voyages journeys include complimentary round-trip air travel from select U.S. and Canada gateways; prepaid gratuities; alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages; Wi-Fi; L'Occitane bath amenities; a free shore excursion in select ports on every itinerary; international gourmet dining; and onboard binoculars, coffee and tea service, and butler service in suites.
Safety is at the core of Atlas Ocean Voyages' Polar Category-C and Ice Class-1B, expedition ships, and all of the most-modern hygiene and cleanliness measures are being incorporated into their design. World Navigator's construction in Portugal is on schedule and the line's first ship will launch in mid-2021, with sister-ships World Traveller, World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer to follow before the end 2023.
Atlas Ocean Voyages is also committed to preserving the breathtaking locales and waters that its ships visit for future generations to enjoy, and is among the first to employ the latest conservation and sustainability technologies, including a hybrid power management and propulsion system that maximizes fuel efficiency while as low as one-fifth the fuel compared to conventional cruise ship systems. Additionally, World Navigator and her sister ships utilize underwater, forward-looking sonar to confidently navigate coastal, harbor and icy polar waters, and feature an alternate hydrojet propulsion system, which helps the ship quietly cruise up to five knots without disturbing marine wildlife for incomparable up-close encounters.
For more information, please visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com and follow Atlas Ocean Voyage on Facebook (www.facebook.com/AtlasOceanVoyages), Twitter (www.twitter.com/atlascruises), and Instagram (www.instagram.com/AtlasOceanVoyages). Travel Advisors can call 1-844-44-ATLAS (1-844-442-8527) to book their clients on an unforgettable luxe-adventure journey.