ATLANTA, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atlas Roofing Corporation is excited to announce the release of Season 2 of its "Roof It Right" web series, as well as the chance for contractors to win part of $3,000 in cash and prizes.
Season 1 of "Roof It Right," hosted by Mike Holmes Jr. and Sherry Holmes, son and daughter of professional contractor and TV host Mike Holmes, first aired in 2019 and documented the replacement of two ugly, streaky roofs using Atlas shingles featuring Scotchgard™ Protector by 3M. Each episode included interviews with the homeowners, as well as their AtlasPRO™ contractors, George Boudreaux, owner of Pelican Roofing in Lafayette, LA, and Kyle Grasso, president of A-Team Roofing in Collierville, TN.
The new season offers a fresh perspective on the original mini-series, which includes new commentary from Mike Holmes, himself.
"We are extremely proud of our relationship with 3M and Mike Holmes, as well as our shingles with Scotchgard™ Protector — which are a HOLMES Approved Product," says Stanley Bastek, vice president of sales and marketing for Atlas Roofing's Shingles and Underlayments Division. "This year, along with the reboot of the series, we are giving contractors access to the 'Roof It Right' Homeowner Resource Guide, which is a list of our best resources for leveraging the Holmes brand to help them build their businesses."
Contractors can download these resources at Asphalt-Life.com/RoofItRight and watch episodes weekly on Atlas Roofing's YouTube page.
Atlas Roofing is also putting contractors to the test to see how they "Roof It Right." In conjunction with each week's episode, Atlas will ask contractors to complete a simple challenge (e.g., sharing a photo on social media) that makes them eligible to win part of $3,000 in cash and prizes, including exclusive Atlas gear, Atlas Bucks, a custom 10x10 tent, and other roofing materials.
Season 2 of "Roof It Right" includes five episodes, which will air every Thursday at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, beginning Sept. 9.
