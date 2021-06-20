NOVATO, Calif., June 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atomic Skunk Releases new album, Wisdom of the Sun
San Francisco Bay Area based electronic musician Rich Brodsky, aka Atomic Skunk, releases a new album entitled Wisdom of the Sun on Friday, June 18, 2021. The album features 8 all new original tracks. From the opening sounds of Mother Nature at the beginning of Ostara, to the closing sounds of Mother Gaia at the end of Litha, Wisdom of the Sun, the 7th Atomic Skunk album, is a High Vibrational Musical Journey of Light and Love.
Atomic Skunk made a splash on the ambient electronic scene in 2009 with the release of Binary Scenes, garnering high praise from electronic music fans, bloggers and ambient music stalwarts such as Hearts of Space producer, Stephen Hill and Echoes Radio producer, John Dilberto, who described the music as "note perfect ambient, full of mood, unusual dreamstate shifts and psychedelic edges." Echoes Radio listeners voted Binary Scenes one of the "Top 200 CDs of the last 20 Years." Portal was a featured album on numerous, legendary ambient music radio programs such as Hearts of Space, Echoes Radio, SOMA FM, Musical Starstreams and Radioio Ambient. Echoes Radio listeners voted it into the Top 25 for the "2010 Best of Echoes Radio" listeners poll, while the staff of Echoes Radio featured Portal as one of their "25 Essential Echoes CDs for 2010."
Since the release of Binary Scenes and Portal, Brodsky has produced and released an additional 6 albums including, Alchemy, Base Camp, Cetacea and First Shaman on Mars.
Wisdom of the Sun will be released as a digital download only on June 18, 2021, available everywhere music is streamed and sold. Pre-orders available beginning May 18 at https://shop.atomicskunk.com/ and http://atomicskunk.bandcamp.com.
TRACK LISTING
Ostara (11:42)
Nest (8:16)
Duck Hollow (5:36)
Golden Egg (8:58)
Ra (6:16)
Steam (7:14)
Hare (5:12)
Litha (10:41)
