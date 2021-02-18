LAS VEGAS, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attention shoppers - Omega Mart is now open for business! The highly-anticipated second permanent installation from Santa Fe-based arts and entertainment company, Meow Wolf, will be welcoming its first visitors today - Thursday, February 18th. The experience is the anchor space of AREA15, an immersive retail and entertainment complex located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip. The sought-after experience has officially SOLD OUT its first weekend, with additional tickets still available for later dates.
"From humble beginnings as an art collective in Santa Fe, Meow Wolf is proud to open our second permanent installation at AREA15 in Las Vegas," said Jim Ward, Co-CEO of Meow Wolf. "Omega Mart is a visionary project and an ambitious exhibit brought to life by the creative genius of our team of artists and collaborators. We can't wait for visitors to see what we have in store."
Omega Mart is "America's Most Exceptional Grocery Store" and by far your most memorable trip to the market. Combining mind-blowing interactive art elements with an in-depth narrative, the exhibit features 4 vast themed areas and 60 additional unique environments, including installation-filled rooms, terrains, and portals to other worlds which is brought to life by over 325 creatives. World-renowned musical and visual artists such as Beach House, Brian Eno, Amon Tobin, Shrine, and Android Jones are among the 50+ collaborators working to create this mind-bending experience, which Thrillist has named one of the top things they're looking forward to in Vegas in 2021.
"The concept for Omega Mart has been a part of Meow Wolf since the very beginning, and we can't wait to bring this expansive experience to Las Vegas. Whether guests are operating machines in the Factory or transported to the Projected Desert via a trippy portal, Omega Mart is a truly interactive narrative experience." said Emily Montoya, Meow Wolf Co-founder, SVP of Brand, and Creative Director of Omega Mart.
The anchor spaces of Omega Mart include:
- OMEGA MART - Visitors will begin their journey in Omega Mart, the #1 Grocery Store in The Worlds. Modeled after a big-box grocery store, visitors can explore all of the wonderful products Omega Mart has to offer - such as Wake Up Please! Energy Drink, Whale Song Antiperspirant/Antidepressant, Nebula Loaf, and Americanized Beef...This space includes more than meets the eye, with displays that transport visitors to other worlds.
- DRAMCORP OFFICES - On the second level of the exhibition, guests are invited to peek behind the curtain and enter the offices of Dramcorp, a fictional, family-owned business that "brought the idea of nationally-localized consumables to the American people" and the corporate entity behind Omega Mart. This Tron-inspired office space exists in an ether-spiritual realm, in a labyrinth-style maze.
- THE FACTORY - Nestled in the heart of the exhibit, the Factory showcases Dramcorp's mysterious operations and bizarre production procedures that create Omega Mart's signature products. This space is a multi-level interactive playground - but be careful not to fall into the Source!
- THE PROJECTED DESERT - A vast landscape of light, color, sound, and space, the Projected Desert features cutting-edge immersive video projection artwork stitched over a two-story landscape, transporting visitors from a high-desert box canyon, into a vibrant and serene immersion of psychedelic realms and transcendent interiors.
In addition to the anchor spaces, visitors can discover and explore a collection of unique rooms and spaces throughout the exhibition featuring work from artists such as Alex and Allyson Grey and Claudia Bueno among others. The exhibition also features the bar Datamosh serving classic drinks such as the Meowjito, Old Fashioned Spray, and The Source which will be open for guests 21 and over. Additional spaces within the exhibit will be phased in as the exhibition evolves.
Omega Mart will be open from 3:00pm until 9:00pm Monday through Thursday and from 3:00pm until 12:00am on Fridays. Weekend hours are 10:00am until 12:00am on Saturday and 10:00am until 8:00pm on Sundays. Hours are subject to change.
Tickets are available for pre-purchase for $45 for General Admission ($40 Children / Seniors / Military), and $35 for Nevada Residents ($30 Children / Seniors / Military). Attendees will be required to pre-book a time slot for entry. Tickets for Omega Mart are on sale at http://www.omegamart.com.
Meow Wolf was recognized in Fast Company's 2020 list of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, and awarded the #1 spot for Live Events. The company is also building a third permanent installation in Denver, which is slated to open in late 2021.
About Omega Mart
Omega Mart is not your typical grocery store. It's a viscerally satisfying, psychedelic, and totally unpredictable immersive art experience. This begins with hundreds of products that have the ability to fulfill desires beyond expectations and leads beyond into new worlds of inspiration, play, and transformation. More than 325 creatives are working on 250+ unique projects inside the exhibition, which will have 4 vast anchor spaces and 60 additional unique environments, such as installation-filled rooms, terrains, and portals to other worlds.
About Meow Wolf
Recognized in Fast Company's 2020 list of The World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Meow Wolf is a Santa Fe-based arts and entertainment company that creates immersive, interactive experiences to transport audiences of all ages into fantastic realms of story and exploration. The company's first location in Santa Fe opened in 2016 and showcases the THEA Award-winning, international sensation, House Of Eternal Return, where two million visitors have now discovered a multidimensional mystery house with secret passages, portals to magical worlds, and surreal, maximalist and mesmerizing art exhibits. In 2019, Meow Wolf expanded beyond Santa Fe and opened Kaleidoscape, the world's first artist-driven ride at Elitch Gardens in Denver. Meow Wolf has just opened their second permanent installation, Omega Mart, at AREA15 in Las Vegas and their third permanent installation in Denver slated to open in late 2021. Meow Wolf is proud to be the only certified B-Corporation in the themed entertainment industry, with a team dedicated to social impact and building a more inclusive and sustainable economy.
COVID-19
Implementing safety practices and protocols to protect employees, guests and the community while combating the spread of coronavirus is Meow Wolf's main priority. Here's what to expect when visiting Omega Mart:
- Limited Capacity: Omega Mart will operate at 25% capacity and tickets are available exclusively online.
- Face Masks: The State of Nevada requires all residents and visitors to wear a face covering.
- Temperature Checks: AREA15 utilizes non-invasive thermal cameras at the point of entry. Anyone displaying a temperature over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit and their entire group will not be allowed entry to the property.
- Social Distancing: All visitors will need to practice social distancing and keep a minimum of 6 feet away from other groups and employees during their visit. Creative Operators will be available to help maintain protocol.
- Cleaning & HVAC: The frequency of cleaning and sanitizing has been increased in all public spaces with an emphasis on frequent contact surfaces. Omega Mart MERV8 and MERV 13 air filter replacement frequency has been increased and fresh air exchange maximized.
