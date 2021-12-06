ATLANTA, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shane Bartlett, a partner at the law firm Cash Krugler Fredericks, was recently recognized as one of the top attorneys in the state by Georgia Trend Magazine. The "Legal Elite" honor is of particular importance because it is based entirely on the voting of other attorneys practicing in Georgia who can attest to a lawyer's skill, results, and ethics.
Having practiced for nearly 20 years, Bartlett has established himself as one of the premier catastrophic and wrongful death attorneys in the Southeastern United States. However, it's his unwavering dedication to helping individuals and families move forward after a tragic event that most impacts his success in and out of the courtroom. "Clients who hire our firm have experienced some of the most extreme tragedies and are going through extraordinarily difficult issues related to their health and finances, among others," said Bartlett. "When a client trusts us with their case, it is our duty and obligation to do everything possible within the legal system to help them."
Bartlett is no stranger to recognition for his work on behalf of accident victims. He has consistently been named to Thomson Reuters's list of Georgia Super Lawyers, is rated 10/10 by Avvo, and is AV Rated by Martindale-Hubbell, the world's oldest attorney evaluation organization. Bartlett sees these professional honors more as reminders of the important work he and his firm are called upon to do for those in need of help from the legal system. "I believe that being recognized in any facet of life is really a reminder to keep working hard. The same goes for recognition as a lawyer because what we do for our clients truly matters and they deserve our very best."
About Cash Krugler Fredericks: The injury attorneys at Cash Krugler Fredericks bring over 180 years of combined experience to each client's case. The firm has obtained significant verdicts and settlements on behalf of injury victims and their families across the country, and continues to be regarded as one of the top law firms in the U.S. The firm specializes in cases involving defective products, medical malpractice, elevator/escalator accidents, brain and spinal cord injuries, negligent security cases, as well as serious commercial trucking and vehicular accident cases, among others.
