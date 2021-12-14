CANTON, Ga., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trial lawyers Jeff Heller and Kameron Keene were recognized for their work on behalf of clients in the 2021 edition of Georgia Trend Magazine's Legal Elite. The honor is one of the most respected in the profession because it is based entirely on the voting of attorneys practicing law in the state of Georgia and familiar with the work by Heller and Keene.
Heller, who founded his law firm in 2001, believes the honor stems from his team's willingness to go the extra mile for clients facing challenging legal matters. "We have an exceptional team of lawyers and staff who understand exactly how important our clients' matters are to them as well as the long-term implications of a successful result," said Heller. "I believe our colleagues and peers see that strong commitment and I appreciate that they think of our team when Legal Elite ballots are released."
This is not the first professional recognition for Heller, who has made the Legal Elite list every year since 2012. He has also been named to the roster of Georgia Super Lawyers by Thomson Reuters, an honor reserved for only 5% of the practicing Bar, and holds a perfect 10/10 rating from Avvo, one of the industry's most respected evaluation organizations.
Keene is also making a name for himself across northwest Georgia as one of the profession's up and coming leaders with his third consecutive appearance on the list of Legal Elite. "Since the first day he stepped into our office, Kam has done great work on behalf of clients," said Heller. "This includes wins in several really tough trials where his skills, decision making, and dedication made every difference in obtaining a successful outcome for our clients."
About J. M. Heller, Attorney at Law, P.C.: J. M. Heller, Attorney at Law, P.C. has earned a reputation as the go-to law firm in northwest Georgia for important legal matters. The firm represents individuals and families in criminal defense, bankruptcy, family law, and estate planning matters. The firm's slogan "Give 'em Heller" has come to represent the community's ability to hire top-tier, local legal representation for high-stakes cases involving the protection of freedom, property, personal relationships, and important rights.
