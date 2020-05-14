MINNEAPOLIS, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As featured on April 27th 2020 on The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal as full page announcements, the auction service DealDash has stepped up to help American Business Owners liquidate their sitting inventory amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
In turn, the auction service is able to offer savings of 90% or more for its customers who can now bid on items from various liquidation and overstock lots on their no reserve auctions.
The full page announcement reads as follows:
"Dear American Business Owner,
The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a wrench into many carefully laid out plans, and has forced stores to remain closed. We understand that businesses, perhaps like your own, will have sitting inventory and may be looking for ways to turn this into cash. We can help you do that.
DealDash specializes in helping businesses liquidate new, high-quality consumer goods of all sorts. This is done through our online auctions on DealDash.com and the mobile app DealDash.
Our mission is to provide our shoppers with the best deals, with savings of up to 90% off, on brand new merchandise. At the same time helping businesses like yours liquidate inventory in a matter of days.
If your products are a good fit, call us at 855-455-3132 or email us at inventory@dealdash.com. We can strike a deal within 24 hours, arrange delivery to our warehouse and pay promptly.
We know America will persevere and come out stronger. Together we will beat this.
The DealDash Team"
DealDash – an innovative auction website launched in 2008 – is the preferred liquidation channel for its business partners, and a popular auction service with more than 18,000,000 American bargain hunters as registered users.
The website and its hundreds of daily live auctions are available on DealDash.com, as well as on the popular mobile applications for iOS and Android.
