LINCOLN, Neb., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AuctionTime.com continues its record-setting success with the largest March sale in its history. The over-$28 million sale on March 31st and April 1st represents a 37% year-over-year increase and follows on the heels of a record-smashing February. The recent sale drew more than 8,800 bidders from around the world vying for over 3,500 assets.
"We are seeing extraordinary growth through the buyer reach we provide sellers through our multichannel marketing brands," says Sales Manager Mitch Helman. "Machinery Trader, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook provide a solid foundation for all sellers to reach active buyers and maximize returns across equipment industries."
Equipment Pro, for example, recently completed a $1.6 million truck auction with participation from bidders in 43 states. "Partnering with AuctionTime provides our consignors with an unmatched buyer base and confidence to produce great returns," says Equipment Pro founder and President Michael Haas.
Helman expects that success will continue as buyers become more comfortable with online purchases of heavy equipment. "We continue to see buyers from farther distances increase as their confidence in buying equipment sight unseen continues to build." The March 31st-April 1st auction attracted buyers from all 50 states and 35 countries worldwide.
AuctionTime.com broke multiple records in 2020, with more than $858 million in GAP for the year and over $163 million in GAP in December alone. December 31st marked the largest single auction ever held through AuctionTime.com, with sales exceeding $60 million in GAP.
March 31st-April 1st, 2021, AuctionTime.com Highlights
Gross Auction Proceeds: $28+ Million (USD)
Total Unique Bidders Placing Bids: 8,800+
Total Assets Sold: 3,500+
Watch List Adds: 81,400
Online Page Views: 3.7+ Million
Registered Viewing Bidders: 40,000+
Construction Equipment
2012 Caterpillar D6T XW
Sold Price: $136,900 (USD)
Seller: Key Equipment
2012 Caterpillar D6T XL
Sold Price: $130,200 (USD)
Seller: Key Equipment
2014 Hitachi ZX180 LC-5N
Sold Price: $120,100 (USD)
Seller: R&K Energy Services Inc.
2012 Deere 624K
Sold Price: $60,500 (USD)
Seller: R & M Motors
Commercial Trucks
2006 Kenworth T800
Sold Price: $84,105 (USD)
Seller: Cutting Edge Equipment CO, LLC
2012 Kenworth W900L
Sold Price: $65,600 (USD)
Seller: MWL, Inc.
1996 Peterbilt 379
Sold Price: $50,000 (USD)
Seller: United Country Gilworth Real Estate and Auction
Agricultural Equipment
2015 John Deere 7230R
Sold Price: $160,750 (USD)
Seller: Dacotah Diamond Auctions
2012 John Deere S670
Sold Price: $118,300 (USD)
Seller: Legacy Equipment
2013 Case IH Patriot 3330
Sold Price: $100,100 (USD)
Seller: Vetter Equipment-Denison
Sell with AuctionTime.com
The AuctionTime platform and network of auctioneers simplify the asset liquidation process for contractors, farmers, and fleet owners. Anyone with equipment, trucks, or trailers can sell them on AuctionTime.com. Call 800-334-7443 to find a local auctioneer or see a list of auctioneers in your area on AuctionTime.com.
About AuctionTime.com
Powered by Machinery Trader, CraneTrader, ForestryTrader, LiftsToday.com, PavingEquipment.com, Truck Paper, TractorHouse, and MarketBook, AuctionTime.com is a product of Sandhills Global—an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. AuctionTime equipment listings appear both online and in print across Sandhills' trade publications and corresponding websites to reach buyers around the world in the trucking, agriculture, construction, and heavy equipment industries.
