BEACHWOOD, Ohio, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Audimute, maker of superior sound management solutions that are both functional and decorative, announced the launch of a redesigned affiliate program. Offering a more lucrative and rewarding commission structure, affiliates will receive higher commissions, free products, and generous discounts.

Audimute was created from the need to soundproof the drum room of Mitch Zlotnik, Founder and President. Through years of product development and innovation based on customer feedback and personal use, Audimute has designed a wide variety of sound management solutions that lead the industry. Customers choose Audimute for high quality sound absorption and soundproofing products that are easy, green, and affordable. Audimute, as the manufacturer, provides unparalleled service and free solution driven advice to ensure customers have an overall great experience.

"Affiliates have played an important role to connect the needs of their audience with the right solutions," said Mitch Zlotnik. "We aim to solve sound problems with world-class affiliates by offering a new structure that helps our affiliate partners become more successful." Interested parties can fill out a contact form to apply.

About Audimute
Audimute offers an extensive suite of effective acoustical decor for every use and budget that features cutting-edge technology, environmentally conscious innovation, and quality craftsmanship. The product catalog is becoming the next generation of sound management solutions in the home, office, commercial spaces, studios, and more. Audimute products are available at audimute.com.

Contact:
RJ Macalanda
(866) 505-MUTE
238282@email4pr.com

