LOS ANGELES, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Audio Collective launches today as a hybrid of a live-audio creator community, creative and production house, and ambassador group that helps brands, individuals, and organizations elevate their experiences and impact on Clubhouse, and beyond. It is one of the first dedicated studio and creator initiatives in the live, interactive audio app space, built by audio creators, for audio creators, and for anyone who is interested in expanding into this exciting media space. This is a growing network that partners with audio creators, agencies, brands, and studios to build engaging, interactive audio events.
Founding members of the Audio Collective were initially brought together in Clubhouse's creator pilot program and bring executive experience in entertainment, production, technology, leadership, DEI, consumer brands, marketing, media, the arts, education, and more. This group collectively has millions of followers on Clubhouse and hosts some of the platform's most beloved rooms and shows attracting hundreds of thousands of collective listeners each week. With thousands of hours spent curating, producing and hosting events, large audiences, and relationships with additional creators, this group uniquely understands the new social audio space. Their professional backgrounds, along with their rapidly acquired experience in social audio, make them uniquely positioned to help others innovate and create in this new social audio landscape. Among the 40 members of the founding group are such notable Clubhouse figures as James Andrews (host of The Authenticated), Bomani X (co-host of The Cotton Club), Lupe Fiasco and Chef Lynnette Astaire (co-hosts of FoodFIASCO), Kat Cole (host of Office Hours) and Shondra Washington (host of Pitch Practice),
Over recent months, members of Audio Collective have been trusted partners to help onboard, produce, and host events with a broad variety of brands and industries looking to have high-impact experiences on Clubhouse. They've hosted studios and brands such as Showtime, Netflix, MilkBar, CashApp, and more. They've also moderated discussions and events with CEOs, founders, and top executives of companies like Shopify, Substack, Postmates, Republic, and Twitch, among others. Many of the group's marquee events have included some of the biggest names from the NBA, WNBA, and NFL as well as a long list of A-list celebrities, major record label recording artists, TED speakers, top investors, and entertainers who have previewed projects, participated in non-profit fundraisers, launched funds, and led pitch competitions. They have also continued to collaborate with other creators and agencies leaning into Clubhouse and other audio platforms.
Catherine Connors, a former Walt Disney Company executive and a founding member of the group, said, "Social audio is transforming the media landscape. We're building a new kind of media company to connect and support powerful audio creators and contributors with partnerships, brands, events, and more. As a group of audio creators ourselves, we've organized around principles of creative collaboration, mutual support, and authentic brand integrations, because communities engaging on these platforms demand it."
While working together through 2020, this group supported each other and noticed they were being asked to help talent, brands, and companies develop Clubhouse content and experiences and build pipelines between creators, brands, and relevant opportunities on the platform. This led to the formation of Audio Collective. Toni Thai Sterrett, director, creator, activist, host and leader of many of the platform's most popular events, is a founding member of the group. She adds, "When the opportunity arose to co-found a new media entity built for creators, by creators, I just had to jump in. Our goal of bridging community and creativity can and will empower diverse creators, support innovative brands, and change and enrich people's lives."
Adam Davidson, the author of The Passion Economy, sees the potential here. "Some people think I'm nuts when I say that Clubhouse is as transformational as the launch of live radio in the 1920s or TV a few decades later. But it's true: never before have so many brands, entrepreneurs, influencers, and regular folks had instant access to their most devoted audience. Like any transformational medium, it offers new opportunities—and new terrifying pitfalls—and requires a thoughtful, steady guide. The Audio Collective is exactly that guide."
The Audio Collective, with a deep understanding of social audio and a rich network of creators, develops original social audio content and experiences to support brands and creators in making the most of opportunities emerging in this new space by helping to do the following:
- Architect brand-specific platform approaches and diverse engagement plans that are both great for the brand and positive for Clubhouse communities
- Connect brands' goals to appropriate shows, clubs, and creators
- Translate campaigns and success on other platforms to the unique Clubhouse ecosystem and experience
- Produce and co-host marquee launch events for brands and other organizations
- Support brands' efforts in community connection, product or studio launches, extending existing marketing, research, recruiting, and media activities
- Provide personalized on-boarding and moderation training to help high-profile users, influencers, and brands most effectively lead the rooms and events they want to create
- Offer strategic creative and production services, including event ideation, curation, co-hosting, facilitated live chats, round-table discussions, focus groups, concerts, fundraisers, performances, game nights, and more
- Consult with leading talent agencies & firms to personally steward their talent roster into the burgeoning Clubhouse ecosystem
- Share knowledge and best practices on moderation and collaboration with the broader Clubhouse community
Clubhouse, the audio app that launched less than a year ago, continues to attract global every-day users, big names, and brands alike, creating the need and opportunity for those with experience, community, and impact on the platform to help those looking to accelerate impact and to have the best experience. At the same time, live, interactive, social audio platforms continue to launch, driving a growing need for brands to think about what this means for them and how to best engage.
For inquiries Contact: email info@audiocollective.co or visit http://www.audiocollective.co
Media Contact
Gigi Peterkin, The Audio Collective, 484-716-3605, info@audiocollective.co
SOURCE The Audio Collective