LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Audio Design Desk today announced that it has been named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree for its namesake product Audio Design Desk (ADD), the award-winning creative tool that has revolutionized how artists create audio for video. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 1800 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2022, the world's most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, NV and digitally.
The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. Those with the highest rating receive the "Best of Innovation" distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.
Audio Design Desk, exhibiting now at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (Eureka Park, booth 60739), is the fastest, easiest way to produce audio for video. With over 30,000 royalty free sounds, loops and music cues, ADD gives creatives the ability to add compelling audio to video through a simple yet powerful interface. Whether scoring a film, adding sound design and foley, recording a podcast, or writing a song, Audio Design Desk eliminates the busy work and elevates one's creativity.
"We're absolutely thrilled to receive such high praise for Audio Design Desk," states Gabriel Cowan, CEO of Audio Design Desk. "Just over a year ago, designing sound for video was a tedious, time consuming, and painstaking process that required expensive software and hours of work. Now, with ADD, professional sound design is straightforward and powerfully creative. But this is not just for professionals. The reason our team works so hard on this tool is to democratize professional audio. Audio Design Desk is built to give anyone, at any level, the ability to create cinema quality sound in seconds. Thank you to CES for recognizing this game-changing technology."
The CES 2022 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. More will be revealed in January. Many honorees will showcase their winning products in the Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2022.
Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022, the global stage for innovation, will convene the tech industry in person and digitally, giving global audiences access to major brands and startups, as well as the world's most-influential leaders and industry advocates. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2022 updates, including health protocols and registration.
About Audio Design Desk
Audio Design Desk is a next generation Digital Audio Workstation merged with an enormous royalty free sound library that is embedded with an AI called Sonic Intelligence. Used on programs for Netflix, HBOMax, Hulu and others, the platform understands the relationships between sounds so producing and editing music, foley or sound design is 10x faster than any other software.
Since its debut in May 2020, Audio Design Desk has garnered an impressive number of accolades in both the pro audio and tech universes, including a Mix Magazine Top 20 Products of the Year listing, a Macworld Editors' Choice award, a Timmy Award for Best Tech Startup in Los Angeles, recognition as a SXSW 2020 Innovator, and Best in Show at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) convention. Testimonials include Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker Matthew Cooke, who says, "This tool gives people like me so much power, it almost shouldn't exist!" Jamie Hardt, sound editor on "Spider-Man," "Zero Dark Thirty," "Insidious," and "It" adds, "This is the tool I've been looking for my entire career. It makes the pain and chore of sound editing disappear."
