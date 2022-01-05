LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Audio Design Desk, the award-winning creative tool that has revolutionized how artists create audio for video, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company's inaugural Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring the technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of their industries—from healthcare to agriculture to artificial intelligence and more.
The final list, which includes global giants, intrepid startups, and research that's fresh from the labs, recognizes 65 technologies that are making waves. While not all of the products, services, and technological developments are on the market yet, they're reaching key milestones in having a positive impact for consumers, businesses, and society at large in the next five years. Fast Company also recognized 33 honorable mentions.
Audio Design Desk is the fastest, easiest way to produce audio for video. With over 30,000 royalty free sounds, loops and music cues, ADD gives creatives the ability to add compelling audio to video through a simple yet powerful interface. Whether scoring a film, adding sound design and foley, recording a podcast, or writing a song, Audio Design Desk eliminates the busy work and elevates one's creativity.
"We set out to create Audio Design Desk because we knew there was a better way to create sound for video," says Gabriel Cowan, CEO of Audio Design Desk. "Accolades like the Fast Company Next Big Things in Tech prove that we're onto something. We're confident that Audio Design Desk is the next big thing in audio and that any creator who is looking to pack a powerful punch for their video or podcast will be able to deliver faster and better results because of it."
"Fast Company is thrilled to highlight cutting-edge technologies that are solving real-world problems in unexpected ways. From climate change and public health crises to machine learning and security, these technologies will certainly have a profound impact on the future, and we're honored to bring attention to them today," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.
Click here to see the final list.
The Winter 2021/2022 issue of Fast Company is available online now and will hit newsstands on December 7.
About Fast Company
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.
About Audio Design Desk
Audio Design Desk is a next generation Digital Audio Workstation merged with an enormous royalty free sound library that is embedded with an AI called Sonic Intelligence. Used on Netflix, HBOMax, Hulu and others, the platform understands the relationships between sounds so producing and editing music, foley or sound design is 10x faster than any other software.
Since its debut in May 2020, Audio Design Desk has garnered an impressive number of accolades in both the pro audio and tech universes, including a Mix Magazine Top 20 Products of the Year listing, a Macworld Editors' Choice award, a Timmy Award for Best Tech Startup in Los Angeles, recognition as a SXSW 2020 Innovator, and Best in Show at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) convention. Testimonials include Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker Matthew Cooke, who says, "This tool gives people like me so much power, it almost shouldn't exist!" Jamie Hardt, sound editor on "Spider-Man," "Zero Dark Thirty," "Insidious," and "It" adds, "This is the tool I've been looking for my entire career. It makes the pain and chore of sound editing disappear."
Visit https://add.app/ to learn more.
