IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AudioQuest, a leading developer of high-performance audio/video products, announces Photon 48, Designed for Xbox — an Ultra High Speed Certified HDMI cable with the 48Gbps bandwidth required to support all the latest HDMI-2.1 gaming features.
Photon 48 is a superior choice whether playing alone or searching for every possible competitive advantage. Photon 48 is an outstanding complement for Xbox Series X|S consoles and monitors featuring the "Gaming Features for Xbox" badge.
Photon 48's 48Gbps bandwidth enables 4K@120 FPS (3840x2160) gaming, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) up to 120 FPS/144Hz, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and Quick Frame Transport (QFT) — all of which work to ensure smooth, lag-free, uninterrupted viewing and interactivity — and is backwards compatible with all previous-generation HDMI gaming monitors and consoles, including Xbox One.
As a performance-first company, AudioQuest employs superior materials and state-of-the-art technologies to minimize the damaging effects of high-frequency noise riding on the audio/video signal.
In Photon 48, as in all AudioQuest HDMI cables, all 19 control and signal conductors are Direction-Controlled to minimize performance-damaging RF Noise by "directing" (draining) it away from the most vulnerable circuits. Signal conductors employ AudioQuest's Solid Long-Grain Copper, a high-purity metal that minimizes noise and ensures overall performance.
Photon 48 is available now in four lengths: 1.5m, 2.25m, 3.0m, 5.0m. Starting at $49.95.
About AudioQuest
Since 1980, AudioQuest, headquartered in Irvine, California, has been a leading developer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-performance audio/video products and custom-install solutions. Best known for its range of analog, digital, and AC power cables, the company has expanded its portfolio to offer a diverse assortment of state-of-the-art products, including the multi-award-winning DragonFly DACs, Lyra phono cartridges, and Niagara and PowerQuest power products. Most importantly, all AudioQuest products are meticulously designed to deliver outstanding performance and exceptional value.
Press Contact: Stephen Mejias – press@audioquest.com
Media Contact
Stephen Mejias, AudioQuest, 1 9497906000, press@audioquest.com
SOURCE AudioQuest