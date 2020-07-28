THE NEXT GENERATION OF MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT IS HERE
TORONTO, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Audition Showdown Inc., a software development company, is pleased to announce that it has received qualification from the Securities and Exchange Commission for its Regulation A (Tier 2) offering.
This offering is now live, and Audition Showdown is offering up to 25 million shares of the company's common stock that will be available to investors at $2.00 per share, with a minimum purchase of 125 shares per investor, for a total amount raised of up to $50 million.
Regulation A (Tier 2) is a securities offering that allows private companies to raise investment amounts of up to $50 million from the public. Regulation A enables companies to offer shares to the general public and not just accredited investors.
Audition Showdown Co-Founder and CEO, John McMahon, said "at the ground floor. The value of social media apps like Instagram, YouTube and TikTok have with the launch of this financing we are providing every American with the opportunity to invest in a social media app been well established. Regrettably investment into these companies has been unavailable to the very people that built their value. Today we are changing that with Audition Showdown's Regulation A offering, which allows every American to become a shareholder by investing as little as $250 into the company. Our team seeks investors that share our vision to build a social media platform dedicated to the performing arts. We view Audition Showdown as a natural maturation of social media assets whereby true artists will have a dedicated platform to demonstrate their talents and compete on a world stage."
Details of this offering can be found at www.auditionshowdown.com/invest and a copy of our offering circular can be found here.
About Audition Showdown Inc.
Audition Showdown is a software development company based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The company is currently developing a smartphone application, Audition Showdown, designed to profile artists in Music, Performing Arts and Comedy. The app will allow users to upload performances to a personal profile and compete in weekly contests for cash and other studio prizes. These performances will be shared with Audition Showdown's online community, where winners are determined by votes from the app's user base. For more information about the company and its mobile application, please visit www.auditionshowdown.com