LANCASTER, Pa., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Auntie Anne's®, the world's largest hand-rolled soft pretzel franchise, is celebrating National Pretzel Day on April 26 by giving away 25,000 free pretzels to frontline workers. In addition to nominating a frontline worker to receive a pretzel-pick-me-up, fans can claim their own National Pretzel Day offer when they download the Pretzel Perks app.
Pretzel fans can nominate their friends and family members who are frontline employees beginning Friday, April 24 through Sunday, April 26 at AuntieAnnes.com/Nominate. Auntie Anne's will randomly select 25,000* of these frontline workers to receive a free Original or Cinnamon Sugar pretzel offer, as a way to show appreciation to all those keeping us safe and healthy during this time.
Additionally, all Pretzel Perks app users will receive an offer for a free Original or Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel with the purchase of any pretzel item, valid beginning Friday, April 24. To receive this exclusive National Pretzel Day offer, pretzel lovers should download and sign up for the Pretzel Perks app by Sunday, April 26. The offer has an extended expiration to allow fans plenty of time to redeem it.
"At Auntie Anne's, National Pretzel Day is our favorite day of the year," said Heather Neary, president of Auntie Anne's. "We wanted to take this opportunity to share a little pretzel love not only with our fans, but also with all the frontline workers doing their best to keep us safe and healthy. From healthcare professionals and first responders, to restaurant employees and warehouse workers, we wanted to recognize their hard work and say thank you."
To find an Auntie Anne's location, visit auntieannes.com/locations. Auntie Anne's hand-rolled soft pretzels come freshly baked in a variety of flavors including Original, Cinnamon Sugar, Sweet Almond, Sour Cream & Onion, Roasted Garlic & Parmesan, and Pepperoni. For guests on-the-go, Auntie Anne's offers portable Pretzel Nuggets, Pretzel Dogs, and Mini Pretzel Dogs. With seven dipping sauces and a variety of drinks to accompany each pretzel, Auntie Anne's is bound to hit the spot any time, any day.
About Auntie Anne's®:
With more than 1,800 locations in 48 states and more than 25 countries, Auntie Anne's mixes, twists and bakes pretzels to golden brown perfection all day long in full view of guests. Auntie Anne's can be found in malls and outlet centers, as well as in non-traditional spaces including universities, airports, Walmarts, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. Fans can now also order their favorite pretzels for catering and delivery. For more information, visit AuntieAnnes.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To receive the latest offers – including a free pretzel for your birthday – download the My Pretzel Perks app.
*The free pretzel giveaway is divided into three sweepstakes as follows: 500 pretzels each for residents of Florida and New York and remaining 24,000 pretzels to all other US residents. See below for more information.
