RED-EMPT1ON COMICS COVER ART VLOUME #1 You do not want to miss out on this amazing Kickstarter full of all kinds of wonderful packages including signatures from the team, stickers, T-Shirts, coffee mugs, Tumblers, and not to forget the 4 amazing covers by artists such as Alan Quah, Ken R Salinas, Cole Hays, and David Sanchez. Austin St. John Redempt1oncomics.com

 By Redempt1on Comics

"The year is 2022, war has broken out, and hell has descended upon a small group of Marines stationed in Afghanistan. For these Marines, looking to the horizon means almost-certain death, and what they are about to encounter is an enemy humanity itself has never before experienced. Evil is coming to end the world, and only ONE is brave enough to stop it."

DALLAS, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When Austin St. John returned from serving overseas, he received thousands of questions. What have you been doing since the Power Rangers? And what are you going to do now? The truth is, he's done a lot since working on the Power Rangers. Actor, celebrity, entrepreneur, internet personality, but his next endeavor is his most ambitious yet: creating and releasing Redempt1on Comics, a post-apocalyptic tale inspired by his time overseas. 

This Friday, June 17th is the OFFICIAL LAUNCH of the Austin St. John RED-EMPT1ON #1 comic book Kickstarter.

"This is for those of you who are adults now. For those who wanted something dark and dystopian, and to see something that hasn't been done before." – Austin St. John

This isn't a 20 page Spiderman comic; it's for fans who have grown up with St. John and are looking for a mind-bending world full of tough choices, good vs. evil, and surviving the impossible. 

You do not want to miss out on this amazing Kickstarter full of wonderful packages, signatures from the team, stickers, T-Shirts, coffee mugs, Tumblers, and art by Alan Quah, Ken R Salinas, Cole Hays, and David Sanchez. Everything is limited edition and expected to sell out quickly, so act fast while supplies last! 

Multiple tiers will be offered in Kickstarter so everyone can get involved. Find everything you need to know and more at www.redempt1oncomics.com

CONTACT: Austin St. John, support@redempt1oncomics.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/austin-st-john-announces-june-17th-kickstarter-release-of-new-comic-book-series-redempt1on-comics-301570139.html

SOURCE Redempt1on Comics

