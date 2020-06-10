NEW YORK, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BBC Studios and Moose Toys announce today the eagerly-awaited range of toys inspired by Australia's Emmy® Award-winning Bluey, a popular series on Disney Junior and Disney+, are set to launch in the U.S. this month. The new collection from Australian-based toy company Moose Toys, a leader in innovation, includes a range of plush, figures, playsets, and games designed to spark imagination-fueled fun and invite preschoolers to create their own Bluey-themed adventures at home.
"Bluey has been winning over audiences everywhere, and we're so excited that kids and families in the U.S. will soon have the chance to 'play along' with Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli beyond the screen," said Suzy Raia, VP, Consumer Products and Business Development, BBC Studios. "The new range from Moose Toys perfectly captures the imaginative play and family-centered essence of the show; elements that have helped make it a standout with kids and parents alike."
"Bluey was a runaway hit in Australia, and as fellow Aussies, Moose Toys is in a unique position to bring the magic of the show directly to U.S. fans with this special collection," said Paul Solomon, co-owner, Moose Toys. "Through the television series, the loveable pup has already captured the hearts of more than 15 million fans in the U.S. and our toys will help to kids bring Bluey's adventures into their own homes."
The new Bluey collection allows young fans to reenact popular Bluey episodes like "Magic Xylophone," "Grannies," "Shadowlands," and more. The assortment includes a range of plush, figures, playsets, and games:
Figures and Playsets
- Figure 2-Packs – Collections of two figures that Bluey fans can dress up and embellish with accessories. SRP $7.99 each. They include:
- Pool Time – Bluey and Bingo are ready for a pool day with their swimsuits and removable goggles.
- Grannies – Bluey and Bingo dress up as grannies with removable blankets and glasses.
- Cousins – The fun never ends with Bluey's cousins Muffin and Socks
- Mini Playsets – Two options for themed play, both compatible with all figures. SRP $12.99 each. They include:
- Park – With functioning swing and slide as well as a wagon with rotating handles
- Playroom – Features Bluey's favorite toys, including the Magic Xylophone, The Claw, and more.
- Bluey & Family Figure 4-Pack – Posable mini figures of Bluey and her lovable family – dad (Bandit), mum (Chilli), and little sister (Bingo). SRP $14.99
- Bluey Heeler 4WD Family Vehicle – New adventures await with the Family Vehicle, which fits four Bluey figures. Comes with a Bandit figure, two surfboards that can be stored on the rooftop rack, and a sticker sheet to decorate the car. SRP $19.99
- Bluey Family Home – A playset that features four rooms (living room, kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom), a Bluey figure, and furniture accessories that are removable for added play. SRP $39.99
Plush
- Mini Plush – Cuddly 8" plush featuring Bluey and friends. Made with soft deluxe fabrics and detailed stitching. SRP $7.99
- Best Mate Bluey – Kids can cuddle up with jumbo-sized soft plush and recreate some of the most memorable moments from the show at home. SRP $19.99
Games
- Bluey 5-in-1 Games – These Bluey-inspired games feature 53 Jumbo Cards, perfect for little hands to hold comfortably. Five games in all. SRP $9.99
- Bingo's Bingo – This game helps teach matching and counting skills as children match pictures of Bluey and her world. SRP $9.99
- Bluey Shadowlands Board Game – Players race from shadow to shadow and collect tasty cupcakes, working to rotate the palm tree and move toward the picnic (finish line). SRP $14.99
The toys will be available at Target in late June and all major retailers on August 1. For more information on the new Bluey toys from Moose Toys, visit moosetoys.com. High res images are available here.
Bluey arrived stateside with an impressive pedigree and reached 16 million total views across Disney Channel and Disney Junior in Q4 2019. Q1 2020 marks Bluey as a top 6 Disney Junior series with kids and girls 2-5, and a top 5 series with boys 2-5. Across Disney Junior and Disney Channel in Q1 2020, Bluey reached 15.6 million individuals over the age of 2, reaching 21% of all kids 2-5.*
In Australia, Bluey is the #1 series ever on ABC iview.** Since its launch in 2018 Bluey (Season 1) has had a total of 261 million program plays and the sophomore season already has a total of 43 million program plays since its launch on March 17, 2020.*** It was also the #1 children's series of 2019 on metro broadcast television and peaked at the top spot of the iTunes children's chart. The Australian Toy Association named Bluey the 2020 Preschool License of the Year, with the debut line of toys a huge success in Australia and among the must-have Christmas gifts of 2019.
About Bluey
Bluey follows a loveable, inexhaustible 6-year-old Blue Heeler pup, Bluey, who lives with her Mum, Dad and her 4-year-old little sister, Bingo. The series showcases the everyday events of family life – from going to a restaurant and visiting the hairdressers to catching the bus or having a playdate – and celebrates these moments, turning ordinary experiences into extraordinary imagination-packed adventures.
Bluey is produced by Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS (Australia) and co-commissioned by ABC Children's and BBC Studios. Financed in association with Screen Australia, Bluey is proudly 100% created, written, animated, and post produced in Brisbane Queensland, Australia, with funding from the Queensland Government through Screen Queensland and the Australian Government.
About BBC Studios
BBC Studios, a global content company with British creativity at its heart, is a commercial subsidiary of the BBC. Formed in April 2018 by the merger of BBC Worldwide and BBC Studios, it spans content financing, development, production, sales, branded services, and ancillaries. BBC Studios' award-winning British programs are internationally recognized across a broad range of genres and specialties. It has offices in 22 markets globally, including seven production bases in the UK and production bases and partnerships in a further nine countries around the world. The company, which makes over 2,500 hours of content a year, is a champion for British creativity around the world and a committed partner for the UK's independent sector.
In the Americas, BBC Studios' operates two production units – one in Los Angeles, responsible for ratings juggernaut and Emmy®-nominated Dancing with the Stars and multi-award-winning Life Below Zero, and the other in Brazil, where local productions Dancing Brasil and Bake Off Brasil have become breakout hits. The company manages joint venture relationships with AMC Networks for flagship channel BBC AMERICA (U.S.) – home of original series Killing Eve and global brands Dynasties, Doctor Who, and Top Gear – and with ITV for SVoD service BritBox (U.S./Canada), as well as strategic partnerships in Canada with Blue Ant Media for BBC Earth Channel and Corus for BBC Canada. The company also boasts a franchise management business and a robust linear and digital content sales and co-productions operation.
About Moose Toys
Moose Toys exists to make children happy. The team has innovation in their DNA and is famous for the design, development and manufacture of award-winning toys that continue to disrupt the market! Moose Toys dominates in categories including collectibles, craft, dolls, games and youth electronics and is consistently recognized as the most creative company in the industry.
The family run business disrupted the toy industry with the global phenomenon Shopkins and through these pintsized characters, reinvigorated the way children play. The company's success extends to the development of content, entertainment and global licensing deals. Moose calls Australia home, has over 500 staff and distributes to over 100 countries.
About Ludo Studio
Ludo is a multi-Emmy® and Logie award-winning Australian studio that creates and produces original scripted drama, animation and digital stories that are authored by incredible local talent, distributed globally and loved by audiences everywhere. ludostudio.com.au