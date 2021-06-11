HOUSTON, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Atlanta-based outdoor furniture retailer, AuthenTEAK has selected Akeneo PIM, a global leader in open-source Product Information Management (PIM) solutions, to benefit from consistent and high-quality omnichannel product information to power its BigCommerce online store.
The Akeneo PIM Growth Edition will enable the 17-year leader in outdoor luxury to centralize all enterprise product data and digital assets, improve how product data is organized, enriched, managed and shared, eliminate product data management headaches across the enterprise, quickly measure data quality and consistency to drive user productivity, and deliver compelling, consistent, and personalized customer experiences on ecommerce and other sales channels.
"If you're going to grow, you need a powerful platform that's ready to scale. We didn't have that. Our data is complex and we needed to revisit the current processes and technology we had in place." said Alixandra Beverley, ecommerce Manager at AuthenTEAK. "Implementing a PIM solution like Akeneo offered us unlimited possibilities to adopt a speed-to-value approach for our ecommerce strategy."
"We were captivated by StrikeTru's results from diving into granular detail on our product data upfront. They were able to articulate a clear vision of what our data landscape would look like post implementation. Seeing a preview of our future solution and understanding how our product data would work gave us tremendous confidence not just in StrikeTru as a platform, domain and industry thought-leader, but also in the Akeneo PIM solution and what it would bring to the table." added Alixandra.
StrikeTru, a leading provider of cloud-based PIM, Digital Asset Management (DAM), and Master Data Management (MDM) solutions, will lead a smooth implementation and user-friendly adoption by AuthenTEAK, preparing Akeneo PIM to support reliable synchronization of product data, meta-data, and digital assets to BigCommerce both in terms of product mix, completeness, and channel specifications.
"PIM for Furniture is our strong suit and we couldn't be more excited to work with a brand like AuthenTEAK. It has grown from a weekend-only local business to an award-winning success poised for omnichannel growth. We want to ensure AuthenTEAK gets the most out of this PIM project with a smooth data migration, functional and technical PIM training for unmitigated internal adoption of the new system, accelerated time to market, better scalability for expanding product catalogs, higher conversion rate and a consistent online shopping experience for its customers." said Vik, Partner at StrikeTru.
About StrikeTru
For PIM/MDM/DAM/eCommerce implementations, expert solution consulting, fully managed services, digital content acquisition, syndication services, cloud PIM/MDM/DAM, data connectors, PIM in a Box solutions – StrikeTru is a one-stop shop for affordable and scalable data management and eCommerce solutions.
Phone: +1 832 303 3257
Email: sales@striketru.com
Visit our website https://www.striketru.com/ for more information
About Akeneo
Akeneo is a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) helping businesses with products to unlock growth opportunities by delivering a consistent and compelling product experience across all channels, including eCommerce, mobile, print, points of sale and beyond. With its open platform, leading PIM, add-ons, connectors and marketplace, Akeneo PXM Studio dramatically improves product data quality and accuracy, simplifies catalog management, and accelerates the sharing of product information across channels and locales.
Leading global brands, manufacturers, distributors and retailers, including Staples Canada, Fossil, Air Liquide and Myer trust Akeneo to scale and customize their omnichannel commerce initiatives. Using Akeneo, brands and retailers can improve customer experience, increase sales, reduce time to market, go global, and boost team productivity. For more information: https://www.akeneo.com
About AuthenTEAK
AuthenTEAK is an Atlanta-based outdoor living company that offers industry-leading brands and expert design guidance. Our collection of patio furniture and outdoor living products features pieces that allow for beautiful, functional and year-round outdoor spaces. We feature the top brands in high quality, stylish outdoor furniture, top quality grills and professional outdoor cooking equipment, umbrellas for residential and commercial applications, and fire pits to complement any outdoor living space.
Media Contact
Vik Gundoju, StrikeTru, +1 8323033257, vik@striketru.com
SOURCE StrikeTru