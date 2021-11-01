NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Althea Quill, who spends her time with her two horses and two dogs when she is not writing, has completed her new book "Dreamers and Ranches": a gripping and potent novel about a young man who has always wanted to be a cowboy as a letter changes the life of his little family. Before he knows what happened, he, his mother, and his three sisters are headed to their new lives out of the city and to his grandfather's ranch.
Author Quill opens her novel, writing, "The smell of spring grass was dancing on the cool breeze as Derek sat, overlooking the small meadow. Little flowers in purple, yellow, and white bobbing with the breeze, seeming to dance to a song only they could hear. The sky above was a brilliant blue with fluffy clouds skimming by lazily. As the sun warmed his back, he tried once more to count calves. This was proving an impossible task since the grass was already tall enough to tickle his horse's belly. A smile spread across Derek's face and lit his eyes as he once again lost count. A pair of twins playing was to blame this time. This year's crop looked good. Of his thirty cows, twenty-two had already given birth. The three sets of twins were his pride and joy. Each set looked like a mirror image of the other. One set of twins, the color of dark chocolate, each had a white heart on opposite hips. Another set, the color of milk, had a red heart on opposite shoulders. The third set, the color of his tan horse, had half hearts. When they stood head-to-head, their halves met and were complete. At the moment, all six of them were running and playing and headbutting, other calves trying to get them to play. They were the most rowdy in the whole herd. The smell of fresh bread mingled with the smell of the grass on the breeze, and he turned his eyes to the cabin in the bottom of the meadow."
Published by Page Publishing, Althea Quill's compelling tale follows the young man and his family as they adjust to life on the ranch and his dream of being a cowboy becomes a reality.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase"Dreamers and Ranches" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
