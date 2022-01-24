NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...Light Accumulating Snow Through This Evening... Light snow is expected late this afternoon through this evening across portions of eastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey. Temperatures will fall into the 20s during this time, and total snowfall accumulation of a half inch to one inch is likely. Some areas may exceed one inch of snow as well, especially in the higher elevations north of I-78. The snow will continue through around midnight. Untreated surfaces may become slippery or even icy during this time, so please use extra caution when traveling this evening.