SPRINGFIELD, Ore., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Andrew Patterson, a musician and political activist who has played drums for jazz, blues, rock, punk, and reggae bands, has completed his new book "The Dead Files": a gripping work that keeps the pages turning until the dramatic conclusion.
The author writes, "'The Dead Files' is a horror novel. In 'The Dead files', I follow two men from the Grateful Dead parking lot to the jam shed and then off into the veil. It's a political piece, and it's an acid trip. It's a book about the dead, the Grateful Dead, the soon-to-be dead written by a dead man. It's called 'The Dead Files'. This book has murder, rape, riots, explosions, fistfights, demons, aliens, and even an appearance by the devil himself. I wrote this book while living in my van on napkins and open-house fliers in a drug-induced haze. It is a journey of the mind, and it is dripping with blood. It is 'The Dead Files'.
Published by Page Publishing, Andrew Patterson's engrossing book is an intriguing choice for avid fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Dead Files" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
