MEADVILLE, Pa., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Good Things Come in Broken Packages": a candid and evocative drama drawn from the true story of the author's life journey. "Good Things Come in Broken Packages" is the creation of published author Angela Brantley, a former foster child who has overcome a litany of traumas in her life with the help of her faith.
The author writes, "Often we look at broken items as having no value or use, but as God and time present themselves, I have come to understand there is so much value in broken things. The worth is not in things but the package itself because in every package, there lies something different."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Angela Brantley's new book is a poignantly human story of triumph over the tragic circumstances of a broken life.
View a synopsis of "Good Things Come in Broken Packages" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Good Things Come in Broken Packages" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
