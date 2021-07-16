MCKEESPORT, Pa., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anita L. Basa, a triplet, mother of two grown children, and medical assistant at a local hospital for thirty-four years, has completed her new book "What's in Your Yard?": a fun and informative story about a young girl exploring nature in her own yard.
Basa describes her goal in penning this book, writing, "My writing of this book is not only for educational purposes, but also to send the message that you need not be rich or have to go far to enjoy the rewards of bird-watching and being outdoors with nature. All you need is a small organic yard with some flowers, trees and/or shrubs, a bird feeder, and a birdbath or just a window and an easy chair to observe birds, trees, flowers, butterflies, and bees. Nature is a great escape from today's technology. You may go to your local library to rent books to read about birds, insects, flowers, and trees. Also, near or far, there are hundreds of state and national parks to visit and explore with your children in our beautiful country of USA."
Published by Page Publishing, Anita L. Basa's delightful tale follows Zeplyn as she spends her summer vacation enjoying the outdoors, especially her own backyard. Zeplyn likes to play outside with her doll, drink lemonade, birdwatch, and watch for any other wildlife she may discover. Zeplyn's story will be an inspiration for children of all ages to take a break from technology and enjoy the great outdoors all around them.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "What's in Your Yard?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
