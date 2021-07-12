MEADVILLE, Pa., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --"The Hand that Touched Me": a candid reflection on the daunting challenges he has overcome while growing in his relationship with God. "The Hand that Touched Me" is the creation of published author Arthur Brown, a disabled Navy veteran and retired law enforcement officer who served in both local and federal agencies who loves serving his country. He continues to serve God in his church and community and enjoys bothering his three grown children and finding ways to make people smile.
The author shares, "This book will go into details of all levels of emotions I went through while dealing with a deadly cancer and PTSD at the same time. As the title states, when I gave my life over to God and allowed him to take over, victory was the outcome. Even though I felt like I was in this fight alone, God showed me that I was not alone. But He had to get me alone so he can show me that I was not alone. He was covering me all the time while going through it. To God be the glory!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Arthur Brown's new book is an inspiring true story of courage and faith.
View a synopsis of "The Hand that Touched Me" on YouTube.
