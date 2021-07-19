LAS VEGAS, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Assaf Sawaya, a professional tailor who immigrated to the United States from his native Lebanon, moved to Las Vegas following his divorce, and fell into gambling and drug problems before turning his life around, has completed his new book "The Loving Heart: A Son Who Did Not Know His Father": a candid reflection on his incarceration and subsequent resolve to live the remainder of his life according to Christian principles.
The author shares, "'The Loving Heart' is about God's blessing of my natural growth. God was there for me because of my loving heart, but I did not know that until I was arrested and facing a life sentence. God pulled me out of that slimy pit. God is love, and he showed me his love. I recognize that many times when I failed him, he has rescued me from my own mistakes. To return his love for me, I developed a hunger to know him and serve him until I breathe my last breath.
As a child, God has blessed me with a lasting smile at all times. I love everybody from every background. I am a seventy-three-year-old man, and I still have that smile and the loving heart that God blessed me with. Glory to God."
Published by Page Publishing, Assaf Sawaya's engrossing book is both a cautionary tale and a celebration of the power of faith.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Loving Heart: A Son Who Did Not Know His Father" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
