CONNEAUT, Ohio, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beth Simpson, a Jeep enthusiast, science/forensics educator, coach, cat and turtle mom, and passionate environmentalist who is devoted to family, friends, and fun near her hometown in northeast Ohio, has completed her new book "Climbing, Creeping, Muddy Jeeping!": a tongue-tingling thrill ride through the forest with fun, four-wheeled friends.
Off road enthusiasts of all ages will be able to relate to the sights, sounds, and feel of rumbling, roaring, metallic chip-chirping and bam-bashing through rocky, mud-tastic, forest trails! Read the words out loud and experience the sensations of an exciting adventure!
Published by Page Publishing, Beth Simpson's engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children's library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Climbing, Creeping, Muddy Jeeping!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
