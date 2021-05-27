NEW YORK, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brandon Erricson, a sixteen-year-old student from south New Jersey, has completed his first new book "Gobi's Adventure": a gripping and potent children's story about Gobi's unexpected journey through new and exquisite places.
Brandon writes, "Now normally, the little goblin knows not to talk to strangers, but she doesn't feel as though she has a choice. 'I-I got lost in the woods while pl-playing and I can't find my way home… I-I tripped on a tree root while coming to you a-and hurt my arm…' the little goblin sputters out, holding back her tears. The fairy frowns and takes the goblin's hand which is nearly the size of her body. She begins leading her somewhere."
Published by Page Publishing, Brandon Erricson's captivating tale is a children's book about the escapade Gobi, the goblin, has stumbled upon. By making one wrong turn in the woods, Gobi gets lost and is unable to find her way back home. Despite her dire circumstances, she doesn't give up and keeps trying to find her way back to her parents. During this unforeseen adventure, she discovers new places and characters she never knew existed.
This fascinating kid's book will take readers on a journey through magical lands, with Gobi the goblin. Gobi inspires readers to never give up and shows that adventures can happen anytime, even when you least expect them. She wanders into unique and interesting friends along the way, who try to assist her in finding her way back into the deep woods, where the goblins live. Readers will be inspired to explore their surroundings and discover new places and creatures, just like Gobi. Throughout her sudden journey, she realizes that the world is made up of so much more than her little village, more than she ever could have imagined. One wrong turn took Gobi on the greatest adventure of her little life.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Gobi's Adventure" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
