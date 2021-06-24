MEADVILLE, Pa., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "You're in Big Trouble Mister!" is an engaging children's story about a young bear who can't resist rolling around in the mud and leaves. When he finds himself covered in mud, he asks his big sister, Missy Bear, to help him clean himself up before he gets into trouble with Mama Bear. "You're in Big Trouble, Mister!" is the creation of published author, Carlene Schwartz, who lives in Missouri and works on a chicken farm full time.
Author Carlene Schwartz writes, "Into the mud puddle leaped Teddy Bear! He
sat there for a moment, then slowly tramped out of the mud."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carlene Schwartz's new book follows the two bears as they scramble to clean up the mess before they get into trouble with Mama Bear. As Teddy rushes to clean himself up, he and his sister end up making an even bigger mess.
View a synopsis of "You're in Big Trouble, Mister!" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "You're in Big Trouble, Mister!" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "You're in Big Trouble, Mister!", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing