LUCERNE VALLEY, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cecilia Jones, a retired preschool teacher who loved to tell made-up stories to her children during circle time, has completed her new book "The Christmas Shoes": an entertaining Christmas story for young children.
Jones writes, "Imagine it is Christmas morning. You wake up and run downstairs to find a mysterious box sitting under the tree. What could in this box possibly be? Well, just open this book if you would really like to see."
Published by Page Publishing, Cecilia Jones's engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children's library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "The Christmas Shoes" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
