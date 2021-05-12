MEADVILLE, Pa., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Relentless Grace": a potent collection of poems. "Relentless Grace" is the creation of published author, Charrion Perkins, a native of California and lover of the arts.
Perkins writes, "Relentless Grace is an inspiring journey of transparent life experiences that reveal the undeniable love and grace of God. It glorifies the fact that Gods purpose is bigger than our pain. Within this book, the reader will go on a spiritual roller coaster. It takes you gently through the fire of life, rolls down memories of pain, and brings you out unchained, free, healed, and gently placed into Gods arms. This poetic symphony strives to show how intentional God is, and to have faith that no matter how ugly we get in our mess, God is the only savior and can turn anything around."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charrion Perkins' new book is a series of poetry written about topics ranging from lost love to current cultural movements.
With an open heart, Perkins invites readers into her personal experiences with faith, grace, and God's unending love. Readers will find many opportunities within the pages for a moment of self-reflection.
