NEW YORK, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dani Joy has completed her new book "How the Sun Fell in Love": a stirring tale of the price two lovers must pay to overcome obstacles facing their relationship.
Joy begins her tale, "Once upon a time, all the way back to the beginning of time itself, there was the sun.
"Now the sun was big and bright and the master of all the sky. He was always shining and he was always using his light to brighten up the sky. Then one day, he spotted a faint glow in the distance.
"As he moved over to investigate, he saw the most beautiful thing he had ever seen before. Amidst the brightness of the sky, her face glowed and she overcame his glory with her faint smile."
Published by Page Publishing, Dani Joy's engaging tale finds the sun and moon madly in love with each other, but the sun's light is too powerful to let the moon shine and she begins to die. A friendly planet named Venus helps to devise a plan to help the lovers both live, but it comes at a cost that the sun and moon must decide is worth it.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "How the Sun Fell in Love" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
