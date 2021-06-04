SAN DIEGO, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Page Publishing's new release, "Maxwell Park", is a gripping and potent tale about two sets of brothers, Kris and Marlon, and Billy and Donny, and their other friends, growing up together in the blue collar and culturally diverse area of Oakland, known as Maxwell Park.
Dave writes, "Many colors and cultures made up the East Bay and Oakland. There were people who left the South and its blanketed and suffocating prejudices, poverty, and the like. Some people left the frigid Midwest for a warmer climate, some escaped an abusive parent or poverty. Some just came for a fresh start, to the proverbial land of milk and honey. All who came to the Bay and Oakland felt weighed down by their prior belongings but quickly were relieved."
After Kris and Marlon's grandparents found civilian jobs at the Army base in Oakland, members of their extended family followed them from Alabama to Maxwell Park in search of a new and better life. Billy and Donny's parents purchased their first home in Maxwell Park as they were starting out their careers. None of them realized the impact of the social and racial undercurrents that were playing out so dramatically around them daily. The grassroots force of the Black Panthers was a ubiquitous presence, beneficial to the community as well as a raised fist to local government and police abuses.
The timeless themes that unfold in the lives of this story's characters, are a cautionary reminder of history repeating itself, as we are still witnessing the same still images and tragic events today.
Readers who wish to experience this exciting work can purchase "Maxwell Park" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing