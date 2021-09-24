DETROIT, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David Dean, a Detroit native, has completed his new book "Be Careful What You Ask for in Detroit": a candid autobiography detailing the personal choices and events that sent his once-promising life onto a dangerous detour that cost him his freedom and nearly his life.
"As a kid, David used to always look up to drug dealers, pimps, and players because he thought that they had everything—money, cars, and whores. Even though he wanted to be a lawyer, he wanted to live like them, but his mother was not having that kind of life for him and his big brother, Mike. She raised them like middle class even though they were poor. Growing up, David never saw drugs, pimps, or players. It was not until David turned eighteen that he started to see drugs and prostitution after some guy had left David for dead because they were jealous of him for going to school and working and even trying to get a scholarship to college to play basketball. But his so-called best friend put a stop to that, and David's whole life had changed. He became that person that he looked up to when he was a kid. He became one of the biggest drug dealers in Detroit and the state of Michigan.
He kept the bad-ass killers, the biggest drug dealers and the most scandalous thieves around him. He felt that if they can't get past him, nobody could. David got married even though he was married to the game and lived that kind of lifestyle. His wife didn't really know David was in the game until after the wedding. They had the house he bought, the cars they drove, and the jewelry they wore. That's when David started noticing her stealing money and depositing it into her own private credit union. He thought that she was putting it away for a rainy day, so he never said anything. It seemed like everybody was trying to steal from him—his family, his best friend, everybody except for his mother and father. But this was David's way of keeping up with the game. It was David's way of practicing for the people that were not family or friends. The people that were close to David wanted to bring him down and take over his little cartel. And his cousin did bring him down, sending David to federal prison. This story details the life of David Dean."
Published by Page Publishing, David Dean's engrossing book is a gripping cautionary tale about street life, crime, and the consequences of poor decisions.
