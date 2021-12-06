LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David Donovan, a trial lawyer in Little Rock, Arkansas, has completed his new book "A Fool's Errand": a gripping and engrossing murder mystery that follows Stubby Stubs, a lawyer, as he investigates the death of popular high schooler, Marissa Winston.
Published by Page Publishing, David Donovan's mesmerizing tale begins with high schooler Jason Owens being accused of the murder of his fellow student. Stubby Stubs, a former high-powered litigator and recovering alcoholic, is hired to defend Jason and investigate the circumstances surrounding Marissa's Winston's death.
As Donovan writes, "A long list of suspects leads Stubbs down many paths in his search for the truth. Along the way, the lives of students, parents, teachers, cops, lawyers, politicians, and assorted criminals are forever changed. Gang violence, drug trafficking, police corruption, political intrigue, adolescent mental illness, and education reform are among the societal issues confronted in this thrilling murder mystery."
As Stubs continues his investigation, more secrets are revealed and motives uncovered. Readers will encounter inventive characters and plot twists that will leave them on the edge of their seat. Will Stubs be able to save Jason, or will this investigation turn out to be a fool's errand?
Readers who wish to experience this exciting work can purchase"A Fool's Errand" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
