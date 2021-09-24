AITKIN, Minn., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dennis M. Prokop, author of the "Mystery of Eagle Falls" trilogy, has completed his new book "Dream Vacation": a captivating tale that follows ex-naval diver and human behavioral analyst Nicolas Falco, who has decided he needs some time away from his anxiety-filled Washington, D.C., job. With his two sons away at college and the allure of revisiting his passion for scuba diving calling his name, Nick heads for the crystal-clear waters of the remote Caribbean islands of Roatan and Utila.
Author Dennis M. Prokop begins his novel, writing, "It was early Saturday morning, January 2, 2010. Like many recent early mornings, Nicholas Falco was standing in his front foyer of his upscale Baltimore, Maryland, townhouse, suitcases packed and piled in front of him as he patiently waited for his ride to the Dulles International airport. He had logged over eighty hours at work during this Christmas holiday season, while most of his coworkers had enjoyed their time off to spend with their family and friends. But this trip was not going to be business related. His current division manager, Harold Bias, had finally agreed to give him some time off from work. Nick had lobbied for some serious time off for years, and for whatever reason, Harold finally agreed. Then totally out of character for him, knowing one of Nick's passions in life was scuba diving, Harold gave him a state-of-the-art underwater diver's watch as a thank-you for all his extra effort at work."
Published by Page Publishing, Dennis M. Prokop's compelling tale intensifies as a wife Nick has not seen in years and a confusing mix-up with the CIA conspire to sabotage his attempt to enjoy the serene tropical islands. With a possible pirate treasure worth a king's ransom at stake, Nick must sort through his past, a CIA probe, and a two-hundred-year-old mystery before he can hope to relax and enjoy his dream vacation.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase "Dream Vacation" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
