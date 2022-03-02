HUNTSVILLE, Ala., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elaine Nelson, a Denver-born mother, grandmother, and award-winning artist who has lived in Huntsville, Alabama for the past twenty-five years and retired from her career in the electronics industry in 2020 to pursue her passion for writing, has completed her new book "First the Fire, Then the Lie": the first volume in an autobiographical series recalling her heartbreaking childhood.
This story takes place in the Mile High City of Denver, Colorado, in the early fifties. Elaine was a happy, playful five-year-old living with her single mom and four older sisters. Then tragedy suddenly struck home. A short time later, her mother was diagnosed with schizophrenia and chronic depression. As a result of her mother's illness, Elaine and her sisters were separated and placed in foster homes. After several temporary stays with her grandparents and other relatives, she became the property of the state of Colorado, placed permanently into the foster care system. After years of trying to trust the system, Elaine was transferred to an orphanage. It was for colored children located in another city many miles from her friends and familiar surroundings. After years of suppressing the dark fires and lies of her haunting memories, Elaine found strength in forgiveness and love, and now she has opened up to the world to share her challenges, hoping in some small way others will draw strength from her stories of survival.
Published by Page Publishing, Elaine Nelson's engrossing book is a heart-rending true story of survival, and courage for a young girl navigating life in Colorado's foster care system.
