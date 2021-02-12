GOSHEN, Ind., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Elon Martin, a twenty-year-old writer who was raised on his family farm in Northern Indiana, where he pursues many hobbies, including fishing, raising exotic pets, and studying science, has completed his new book "Rise of the Ancient Killer": a riveting novella inspired by his secret lifelong passion for fish, and especially sharks.
Martin writes, "A massive shark, which is supposed to be extinct for thousands of years, terrorizes the shores of the seaside town of Harradon. At first, no one believes the old lobsterman who first spotted it. But as time goes on, the evidence of a massive killer fish becomes a reality, and the locals try everything in their power to destroy it. Eventually, a young fisherman, a scientist, and an old sailor embark on a quest to catch the huge shark alive. But when they finally spot it, the question jumps from whether they can catch it to whether or not they will return to shore alive."
Published by Page Publishing, Elon Martin's engrossing tale is an excellent choice for avid fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Rise of the Ancient Killer" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
