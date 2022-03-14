NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gail McDaniel, a proud wife who explored many careers, has completed her new book "A Second Chance": a compelling romance novel.
McDaniel shares, "Divorced, Sarah Grant regrets accepting Brian Evans, a New York actor turned playwright, into her home to rent a room for the summer.
Sarah has proven to herself and her therapist that she can find a job, working in the city's library, and live alone. Now she has him around.
The town starts gossiping about an affair. Can either one forgive their pasts—Sarah, a failed marriage; Brian, the death of his son—and take a second chance on a lasting relationship and on love?"
Published by Page Publishing, Gail McDaniel's enthralling tale brings two people with their own baggage together in a relatable yet comforting tale of friendship that may lead to romance.
