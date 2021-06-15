MEADVILLE, Pa., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sweet Redemption": an engaging discussion of spiritual warfare. "Sweet Redemption" is the creation of published author, James Thomas, the youngest of five boys who found God late in life.
Thomas shares, "Redemption comes to those who may refuse to accept the hand you are dealt as a child. I refused to accept and carry all the bad things that were in my life as child. It took about forty years of standing on the promises of God. Even though I was not perfect, he came through. My past speaks loudly to people that a person can overcome. This is my redemption story, and Jesus has stuck closer than any brother. I have learned that God will use a rejected piece of stone to help strengthen his kingdom. Today people that see me and know me would not have a clue as to what I came out of through Jesus Christ. These redemptive years have rewarded us with a lot of joy in our hearts that is beyond words although we gave it a chance through this writing about Sweet Redemption."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Thomas' new book is an inspiring opportunity for self-reflection.
The author welcomes readers to experience this deeply personal story in hopes that some may be inspired to turn back to God and reclaim their place on the path to redemption.
