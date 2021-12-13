WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jarvis Sankalan Mengarpuan, a native of Liberia, West Africa, where he rose from poverty and homelessness to complete high school and worked in a variety of governmental roles before immigrating to the United States, where he has pursued advanced degrees and a career in education and now resides with his wife in Delaware, where he enjoys jogging, basketball, photography, and traveling, has completed his new book "My Improbable Journey to America: A Memoir of Reflections": an enlightening work chronicling his life, from his childhood in a small Liberian village to nearly four decades living, working, and raising a family in the United States.
Author Sankalan was in the sixth grade when his guardians threw him out of their government-owned house in the picturesque community of Germany, Kakata, Liberia, West Africa. Why? Because he went to borrow a uniform from his friend to sit for the Liberian Government national examinations designed for sixth, ninth, and twelfth graders in the sixties and seventies. Booker Washington Institute (BWI) campus was the site of the exams. The old uniform he had showed his naked anatomy in public, which was not only humiliating but embarrassingly inappropriate in such public arena. How did he continue school as an independent homeless youth in his home country, Liberia? What difficult circumstances did he experience in Liberia during his formative years in the quest of education? What propelled him to undertake this incredible journey to the United States of America, a country in which many Africans or Liberians believe that 'Money grows on trees,' a country in which people are territorial by nature and protective of their personal space, a country in which the culture values are diametrically opposed to the African or Liberian way of life? How did he maintain his moral integrity to his family, after he was pressured to engage in an illegal marriage proposal to obtain permanent resident status (Green Card) in his first year in the America? And how did he successfully complete his educational journey with perseverance despite insurmountable problems along his path in the US? Answers to these questions are chronicled in this riveting account of an intrepid Liberian in his book, "My Improbable Journey to America—A Memoir of Reflections".
Published by Page Publishing, Jarvis Sankalan Mengarpuan's engrossing book is an inspiring story of determination and courage as a young man rises from homelessness in his native Liberia to achieve personal and professional success in America.
