POST FALLS, Idaho, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jason Whittington, a former career criminal and current hip-hop artist, has completed his new book "I Came as a Thief": a gripping dramatized account of the author's life as a thief-turned-follower of Christ. The author writes of his fictionalized self:
Jason writes, "James Willington is much smarter than your average loser. His terror of crime and drug abuse is matched with compassion, love, and reasoning. From what he finds in the homes he burglarizes and from what he learns from people he associates with, James discovers a dark world that needs to be brought to the surface. This mind-blowing quest for truth takes James on a transforming journey to becoming truth. James is on everyone's side. How could such a privacy invader become an instrument of God? Without pointing fingers or condemning anyone for their past, James creates a pathway out of deception and death.
I Came as a Thief is full of action, adventure, romance, drama, and humor. Although this is a fiction story line, the content of this book comes from very nonfiction events the author strategically places to maximize enlightenment."
Published by Page Publishing, Jason Whittington's captivating story highlights the spirit of a man trying to do his best to make amends in a society gripped by violence and corruption.
Full of action, romance, and intrigue, Jason Whittington's novel underscores the transformative power of faith in a world gone awry.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase "I Came as a Thief" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
