BAKER CITY, Ore., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jay Todd, a natural-born storyteller, has completed his new book "Little Book Open: Amuriden": a fascinating exploration of stories and myths dedicated to Stephen Colbert.
"I came outta Momma blowing smoke, as the saying goes. At my 'tabernacling,' an angel of the Lord said, 'Your prayers have been heard, and today you are with a "child."' He is chosen, and you will wear a 'crown of many jewels,'" Todd writes.
Published by Page Publishing, Todd's genre-bending tale introduces excerpts from "This is…, War of the Lord," "Breaking the Scroll," and "Book of Magi." The wealth and treasure of these "scripts" are explored in "Little Book Open" containing the histories of Bigfoot and Talisima of God.
This detailed, imaginative text also includes original sketches to help illuminate the author's interpretations of the "historic" texts.
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase "Little Book Open: Amuriden" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing