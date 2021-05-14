MEADVILLE, Pa., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Gospel Poems": an inspiration collection of poetry. "Gospel Poems" is the creation of published author, Jeff Eyde, a devoted Christian and carpenter.
Jeff writes, "Over the past twenty years, I have penned many different poems. This book is a small collection of Gospel poems. All of them were inspired by the Holy Spirit so that whoever reads them may know the true author is Christ. In doing so, you will give glory and honor unto God, our Heavenly Father.
Some of them are short and to the point. Others, I am sure, will leave you questioning your own faith. My hope and prayer is they will challenge and inspire you to read your Bible. There are only twenty-five poems in this little book. If you are blessed to own one, please read them slowly with an open heart—allowing God's grace to fill you with his love, joy, and peace that surpasses all understanding through his revelation!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jeff Eyde's new book provides readers with a sense of faith and encourages them to seek a closer relationship with Christ.
With poems inspired by various aspects of Christianity, this collection offers a little something for everyone no matter where they are on their path to salvation.
View a synopsis of "Gospel Poems" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Gospel Poems" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Gospel Poems", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing