LAWRENCE, Kan., Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jeff Southard, a fifth-generation Kansan who was born in Wichita in 1953, has completed his new book "Year of the Hoopoe: A Justin and Sophie Mystery": an exciting novel that follows an unlikely pair of crime fighters. A series of murders of Varangians, the emperor's most trusted soldiers from the far north of Europe, combined with a mysterious illness of one of the emperors, put the couple to their greatest test yet.
Author Jeff Southard begins his tale, writing, "The hoopoe carried the lizard it had just caught back to its nest in a hole on the side of a building. The building stood atop a hill men called Muqattam on the east side of a river they called the Nile, overlooking a city they called Cairo. His mate was there, along with the four fledglings which they had raised since May. Now it was June, and the male was tired from doing all of the hunting it took to keep them fed. Still, prey was plentiful, and the men who were around the building sometimes left scraps out for the bird since hoopoes were specifically mentioned in the Koran and thus protected. Now as the sun was setting across the river, the hoopoe looked forward to bedding down for the night."
Published by Page Publishing, Jeff Southard's captivating tale follows Justin and Sophie as they encounter their biggest challenge so far. Can they actually defeat the Norse goddess of death, who appears before each murder? Is their old foe, the Fatimid Caliph of Egypt, behind all the mayhem?
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Year of the Hoopoe: A Justin and Sophie Mystery" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing