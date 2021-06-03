SACO, Maine, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jesús Zubiate, a teacher's son with a lifelong passion for writing and poetry who grew up in northern Mexico and a survivor of domestic violence now residing with his wife and two children in the northeastern United States, has completed his new book "Love, Papá: A Book to My Children": a poignant literary début inspired by his personal journey to seek a fulfilled life amid the challenging seasons of his own experience.
The author shares, "'Love, Papá' is an inspiring book written through the eyes of a child growing up victim to home violence and in extreme poverty, a story of innocence lost to the hardships of life at an age when playing and dreaming is all that life should be. Love, Papá is a story of perseverance, faith, and resiliency in the midst of chaos and scarcity. 'We teach our children how to live life; in return, they teach us the meaning of it.' 'Love, Papá' is the tale of one, yet it is also the story of millions of children around the world being brought up in broken households by kind and faithful mothers. 'Love, Papá' is a story of faith and mistakes that are essential in the recipe of life and wisdom. Life's best and strongest lessons are learned through hardships and failures. Prepare to feel a roller coaster of emotions, including hate, sympathy, happiness, sadness, and love. Life is perfect in its own way. God is always in control."
Published by Page Publishing, Jesús Zubiate's engrossing book is an inspiring reflection on a well-lived and eventful life rooted in forgiveness, family, and faith.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Love, Papá: A Book to My Children" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
