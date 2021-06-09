MEADVILLE, Pa., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Will God Forgive Me, Can I Be Saved?: A Scriptural Examination of the Unpardonable Sin and the Saving Power of Jesus Christ": an inspirational account of the path to forgiveness through faith. "Will God Forgive Me, Can I Be Saved?" is the creation of published author Jon Hunter, a born-again Christian who believes that family and salvation are God's greatest gifts.
Jon writes, "This declaration that Jesus made to Nicodemus (John 3:2-3) holds true to all who seek forgiveness and eternal life. If we want to see Heaven, then we also must be born again. Many fear they cannot be forgiven for one particular sin or a multitude and are afraid they are unable to experience this new birth, which is God's gift of salvation. The purpose of this book is to share God's way of forgiveness. No matter what you've done, no matter what sin or sins you've committed, you can be forgiven. You can have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, and you can receive His gift of eternal life. God's Word is quite clear. Whosoever desires forgiveness and salvation can be saved, and whosoever means you."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jon Hunter's new book offers reassurance and spiritual connection within oneself.
For those living in fear of their sins, this poignant work offers assurances that God gives forgiveness and salvation to those who practice faith within their heart. The journey to salvation begins and ends with acceptance and understanding of God's forgiveness with repentance.
