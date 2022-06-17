Recent release "Cosmic Thunder" from Page Publishing author Joshua James Baker is a fascinating adventure set in a fictionalized version of Ancient Rome. Several characters from history and myths collide in this clash against monsters and armies, all while the future of the Roman Empire hangs in the balance.
BROKEN BOW, Okla., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joshua James Baker, a proud member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and lover of video games, fantasy and science fiction, and human history and mythology, has completed his new book "Cosmic Thunder": a thrilling historical fiction set in Ancient Rome, following various historical and legendary characters such as Hervor, Flavius Aetius, and Justa Honoria.
On where his inspiration for this tale came from, Baker writes, "While becoming a teenager in the 1990s, 'The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past', to me, was the best video game ever. The video game series itself is still being played by a lot of people right now. It's an epic fantasy set in another world made up of elves, monsters, and other fantastic creatures. Then in 1995, I discovered the television series 'Hercules: The Legendary Journeys', followed by its more awesome spin-off, 'Xena: Warrior Princess'. As a teenager going through high school, I thought that these two were the best shows on television, and I never missed a chance to catch a new episode.
"…While fantasy fiction itself had already influenced me, 'Xena: Warrior Princess' introduced me to the genre of historical fantasy. The show got me into human history and mythology and even folklore. I took an interest in Greco-Roman history and mythology and my Celtic and Anglo-Saxon ancestors and their gods and goddesses. And being raised as a Christian, a faith which I had struggled with over the years, I had even took the time to study Jewish and Christian history. I have collected books on angels, demons, and even saints. In case you're curious, I can very much describe myself as an agnostic theist, though I have a lot of respect for the Judeo-Christian God, thanks to my more religious and conservative parents."
Published by Page Publishing, Joshua James Baker's epic narrative will transport readers to a world they only thought they knew. Full of surprising twists and reimagined versions of well-known characters, Baker's tale will leave readers spell-bound with each turn of the page as this assemblage of legends and history takes shape.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Cosmic Thunder" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
