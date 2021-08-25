LAFAYETTE, La., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Julia E. Davis, a retired accountant, great-grandmother, and longtime resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, where she lives with her husband and enjoys reading, crocheting, and various other crafts, has completed her new book "Small Town Love: Emily": a heartwarming story that keeps the pages turning until the satisfying conclusion.
Can one woman make the difference in the survival of a small town? Emily, newly widowed, has returned to her hometown to make a new life for herself and her young son, but that may not happen. The local lumber mill, which employs the majority of Pinewood residents, is threatening possible closure. Determined to save her home and the town, she will do what needs to be done to keep the mill open, but how far will she go? Is she willing to face her own fears and befriend the handsome company man that has arrived?
Mitch came to Pinewood to review the stability of the mill for his company. He never imagined meeting a beautiful woman that electrified his emotions. Now, will he find a way to save the historic dying town that he has become as fascinated with as well as the woman that has stolen his heart? If she rejects him, will the mill close and condemn the town?
Published by Page Publishing, Julia E. Davis's engrossing book is an excellent choice for romantic fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase"Small Town Love: Emily" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.
Media Contact
Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com
SOURCE Page Publishing