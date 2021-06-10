MEADVILLE, Pa., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Jesus Christ: The Ultimate Social Worker: A 31 Day Devotional for Social Workers": an inspiring devotional for those who work in the field of social work. "Jesus Christ: The Ultimate Social Worker: A 31 Day Devotional for Social Workers" is the creation of published author, June Tyson Ph.D & LCSW, a dedicated licensed master clinical social worker who also works as an adjunct professor at Liberty University, Indiana Wesleyan University and Winthrop University teaching classes in diversity, counseling, and life coaching. Dr. Tyson also is a part of a Global Heath Group in which she travels, sharing social work techniques with doctors and nurses in various hospitals and universities in Nigeria and Haiti.
Dr. Tyson shares, "Jesus Christ: The Ultimate Social Worker, A 31-Day Devotional for Social Workers, focuses on the Lord's work with human beings as shown in the Gospel of Luke. Luke, being a physician, depicts Jesus' "human touch" on those to whom He ministered. We see this as He feeds the multitudes, heals the sick, and encourages the brokenhearted. Luke shows Jesus' devotion and attention to the natural needs of mankind, making Him the ultimate social worker.
Although this book is geared for social workers, it can be used in paraprofessional work and executive director responsibilities in social support organizations all over the world. It is the Christian's job to show the love of Jesus at every level of this work. This book shows us how to do this as we will see Jesus manifesting love and kindness by meeting the basic needs of those who come to Him for help.
This book will allow you to understand practical ways of sharing God's love as you work with your clients and your co-workers. By observing how Jesus is concerned with the everyday needs of the poor, sick, and mentally ill, you will be able to emulate His techniques and assist your clients in ways that are lasting and empowering.
This thirty-one-day devotional will guide you through each chapter of the Gospel of Luke. You will be asked questions regarding how you measure up in situations similar to those demonstrated in the passages. You will then be asked to create a prayer to assist you in being able to perform as Jesus did in the designated reading. By the end of the thirty-one days, it is my prayer that you will have the ability to excel in social work in ways you did not see possible. In doing so, you will be resembling Jesus Christ: The Ultimate Social Worker."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, June Tyson Ph.D & LCSW's new book is an engaging devotional to bring inspiration throughout the month.
With a brief narrative to ruminate on throughout your day paired with thought-provoking questions, this devotional is certain to uplift and encourage you throughout your month and beyond.
