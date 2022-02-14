PHOENIX, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Lawrence A. Deiman has published "Incident at the Historical Museum," which grabs the attention of readers through the story of two college best friends who seem to have everything figured out. That is, until everything seems to go haywire. The main characters, Trevor and Jason, have been fiercely loyal to each other ever since they first became friends, and that is not going to change through a thrilling plot of murder, love and deceit they get caught up in throughout the book.
While it is not a nonfiction book, four of the main characters are based on people Deiman knows in his real life. The inspiration for the two main characters came from himself and his best friend, Troy. Deiman hopes that by reading his book, people will be able to see the kind of person he is, and that this is a story from his heart.
"Readers are able to visualize the events of this story because they could happen in real life. The two main characters are neither rich nor poor, and many people can relate to the trials and tribulations that they face throughout the book," the author said.
Ultimately, "Incident at the Historical Museum" shares a relatable and thrilling story about two best friends who will do anything to protect each other. From going through college, new career paths and love interests, Trevor and Jason stick together through it all. They may even end up saving each other's lives.
"Incident at the Historical Museum: Second Edition"
By Lawrence A. Deiman
ISBN: 978-1-6641-9838-6 (softcover); 978-1-6641-9237-9 (e-book)
Available through Xlibris, Barnes & Noble and Amazon
About the author
Lawrence A. Deiman was born and raised in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul Minnesota to a family that would later include 5 siblings. In his early teens, the family moved to Chicago. After high school, Deiman joined the United States Air Force during peace time and earned seven degrees in the Information Technology (IT) department from several schools including Denver State University and Anoka College, courtesy of the military. After college, he started a job in the IT industry. Later in his career, he met a friend. They shared several adventures and that friend inspired stories that he has written and will continue to write.
