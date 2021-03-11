FLORISSANT, Mo., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kimberly S. Campbell, a proud mother and native Texan who now lives in St. Louis, Missouri, has completed her new book "I Will, So I Can": a gripping and potent story of utilizing willpower.
Published by Page Publishing, Kimberly S. Campbell's story is fictional but also possible, a beautifully illustrated story based on willpower and tenacity. Joseph, a young boy, is prepared to have a fun day with his father. However, the day that Joseph's father has planned for them is far beyond what Joseph could even have imagined, expanding the reaches of Joseph's imagination to previously unthinkable heights. Joseph has no idea that he is capable of having so much fun. With encouragement from his father and a dose of will, Joseph has an amazing, life-changing day, one that he will never forget.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "I Will, So I Can" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
